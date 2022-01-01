Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Mount Prospect
/
Mount Prospect
/
Chocolate Cake
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
1729 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Chocolate Lava Cake
$6.95
More about Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
Emerson's Ale House
113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Chocolate Fudge Cake
$5.95
Four layers of chocolate cake filled with fudge.
More about Emerson's Ale House
