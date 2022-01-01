Crepes in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve crepes
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Nutella Banana Crepes.
|$9.99
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
|Plain Crepes (MD)
|$8.99
Add your favorite topping
|Nutella Banana Crepes (MD)
|$9.99
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|Original Crepes
|$6.99
Original Recipe Crepes! Add fresh strawberries, blueberries or bananas + $1.99.
|Fresh Fruit Crepes
|$9.99
Fresh berries, Greek yogurt, granola and strawberry mascarpone.
|Strawberry Nutella Crepes
|$9.49
Fresh strawberries layered with nutella.
Le Peep Cafe
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect
|Nutella Crepes
|$10.25
Two crepes filled with Nutella and topped with strawberries, bananas, whipped cream and powdered sugar.
|Monte Cristo Crepes
|$12.25
Two crepes filled with ham, turkey, bacon, and melted Swiss cheese. Roll'em up and top with melted Swiss cheese, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, sliced strawberries and raspberry sauce on the side for dipping. Served with Peasant Potatoes and a toasted breadstick.
|Aspen Crepes
|$8.75
Two crepes filled with creamy vanilla ricotta and topped with a choice of fresh blueberries, strawberries, or cinnamon apples. Served with a side of sour cream.