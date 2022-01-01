Fajitas in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Station 34
Station 34
34 S Main St, Mount Prospect
|Fajita Bowl
|$10.95
sautéed onions, peppers, cilantro lime rice, cheese, lettuce, black beans with avocado cream sauce on the side
More about Salsa Street - Randhurst
Salsa Street - Randhurst
201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Triple Meat Fajitas Chicken, Steak And Shrimp
|$23.50
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled chicken, steak and shrimp. served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
|Street Fajitas w/Steak
|$19.99
A flavorful, sizzling dish of grilled steak, served on top of a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions. Comes with chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, corn tortillas and a fajita set of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.