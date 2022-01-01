Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Mount Prospect

Go
Mount Prospect restaurants
Toast

Mount Prospect restaurants that serve french fries

Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street

201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French fries$4.50
More about Salsa Street
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$4.75
More about Le Peep Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Prospect

Grilled Chicken

Coleslaw

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Salad

Rigatoni

Pretzels

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Mount Prospect to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston