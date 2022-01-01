French toast in Mount Prospect
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|French Toast (MD)
|$7.99
Add your favorite topping
|Waffle French Toast.
|$9.99
House made waffles dipped in our French toast batter
|French Toast.
|$7.99
Add your favorite topping
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|Side French Toast
|$3.99
|Simple French Toast
|$6.99
Our signature old fashion bread.
|Banana Bread French Toast
|$8.99
Home-made banana bread topped with fresh sauteed bananas.
Le Peep Cafe
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect
|Granny's French Toast
|$6.29
Two slices of our custard dipped French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar.
|French Toast
|$9.25
Our French toast bread dipped in custard batter and grilled golden. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a choice of Mom's Sassy Apples or strawberries.
|Stuffed French Toast
|$9.75
Custard dipped French toast stuffed with a vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped iwht strawberries and powdered sugar.