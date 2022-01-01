Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Toast

Mount Prospect restaurants that serve french toast

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe image

 

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

French Toast (MD)$7.99
Add your favorite topping
Waffle French Toast.$9.99
House made waffles dipped in our French toast batter
French Toast.$7.99
Add your favorite topping
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Item pic

 

Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

Side French Toast$3.99
Simple French Toast$6.99
Our signature old fashion bread.
Banana Bread French Toast$8.99
Home-made banana bread topped with fresh sauteed bananas.
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

Granny's French Toast$6.29
Two slices of our custard dipped French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar.
French Toast$9.25
Our French toast bread dipped in custard batter and grilled golden. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a choice of Mom's Sassy Apples or strawberries.
Stuffed French Toast$9.75
Custard dipped French toast stuffed with a vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped iwht strawberries and powdered sugar.
More about Le Peep Cafe

