Grilled chicken in Mount Prospect

Mrs. P & Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw
|Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato in a warm flour tortilla with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.