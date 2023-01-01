Grilled chicken sandwiches in Mount Prospect
Mrs. P&Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hamburger bun with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.