Grilled chicken sandwiches in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Mrs. P&Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hamburger bun with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria

1729 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
