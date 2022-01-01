Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Item pic

 

Mrs. P & Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Lightly breaded and fried served with marinara sauce
More about Mrs. P & Me
Mozzarella Sticks (6) image

 

Heffy’s Hot Dogs

1520 N Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$5.45
More about Heffy’s Hot Dogs
Item pic

 

Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria

1729 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
Mozzarella Cheese rolled in Breadcrumbs and Deep Fried
More about Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street

201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
More about Salsa Street

