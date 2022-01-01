Mozzarella sticks in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Mrs. P & Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.99
Lightly breaded and fried served with marinara sauce
Heffy’s Hot Dogs
1520 N Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$5.45
Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
1729 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.95
Mozzarella Cheese rolled in Breadcrumbs and Deep Fried