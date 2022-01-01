Nachos in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve nachos
Mrs. P & Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|Chicken Nachos
|$11.99
Homemade tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa
|Pot Roast Nachos
|$12.99
Homemade tortilla chips topped with shredded pot roast, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa
Salsa Street
201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Street Nachos
|$12.99
fresh corn chips, refried beans, chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.