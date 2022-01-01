Paninis in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve paninis
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Pilgrims Panini.
|$9.99
Sliced roast turkey breast stacked with bacon, tomatoes and pepper-Jack cheese with a slathering of Dijon mayo
|Breakfast Panini (MD)
|$10.49
Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese grilled on white bread. Served
with hash browns
|Chicken Pesto Panini.
|$9.99
A perfect blend of flavors! Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella, drizzled with rich basil pesto sauce
Le Peep Cafe
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect
|Turkey Club Panini
|$11.50
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise pressed panini style on our sourdough.
|Breakfast Panini
|$9.95
Multi-grain filled with a scrambled egg, sauteed spinach, oven-roasted tomato, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Press it and grill it Panini-style. Served with Peasant Potatoes.