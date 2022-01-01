Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Mount Prospect

Go
Mount Prospect restaurants
Toast

Mount Prospect restaurants that serve paninis

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe image

 

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pilgrims Panini.$9.99
Sliced roast turkey breast stacked with bacon, tomatoes and pepper-Jack cheese with a slathering of Dijon mayo
Breakfast Panini (MD)$10.49
Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese grilled on white bread. Served
with hash browns
Chicken Pesto Panini.$9.99
A perfect blend of flavors! Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella, drizzled with rich basil pesto sauce
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club Panini$11.50
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise pressed panini style on our sourdough.
Breakfast Panini$9.95
Multi-grain filled with a scrambled egg, sauteed spinach, oven-roasted tomato, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Press it and grill it Panini-style. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
More about Le Peep Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Prospect

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Crepes

Sweet Potato Fries

Black Bean Burgers

Nachos

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Avocado Salad

Map

More near Mount Prospect to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston