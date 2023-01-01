Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

 

Surf's Up - Mt. Prospect - 220 Randhurst Village Drive

220 Randhurst Village Drive, Mt Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Po'Boy$22.99
Your choice of a perfectly fried or grilled 4-5 oz lobster tail on a toasted buttered french roll, dressed with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with fresh cut french fries.
Lobster Po'Boy$22.99
Your choice of a perfectly fried or grilled 4-5 oz lobster tail on a toasted buttered french roll, dressed with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with fresh cut french fries.
Shrimp Po'Boy$15.99
Your choice of perfectly fried or grilled jumbo shrimp on a toasted buttered french roll, dressed with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with fresh cut french fries.
More about Surf's Up - Mt. Prospect - 220 Randhurst Village Drive
Mrs. P & Me image

 

Mrs. P&Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Po' Boy$13.99
More about Mrs. P&Me

