Po boy in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve po boy
More about Surf's Up - Mt. Prospect - 220 Randhurst Village Drive
Surf's Up - Mt. Prospect - 220 Randhurst Village Drive
220 Randhurst Village Drive, Mt Prospect
|Lobster Po'Boy
|$22.99
Your choice of a perfectly fried or grilled 4-5 oz lobster tail on a toasted buttered french roll, dressed with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with fresh cut french fries.
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$15.99
Your choice of perfectly fried or grilled jumbo shrimp on a toasted buttered french roll, dressed with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with fresh cut french fries.