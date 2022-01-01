Salmon in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve salmon
Mrs. P & Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|BBQ Salmon Salad
|$13.99
Grilled BBQ salmon over fresh chilled lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, and fresh tortilla chips served with the dressing of your choice.
Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
1729 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect
|Salmon Bruschetta
|$19.95
Bruschetta mixture and avocado slices, served with oven roasted potatoes
Le Peep Cafe
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.75
Norwegain salmon grilled and placed on top of an English muffin, with cream cheese, sliced tomato, red onion, and poached eggs, creamy Hollandaise and capers.
|Smoked Salmon Frittata
|$14.50
|Spicy Salmon Tacos
|$14.50
Corn tortillas filled with Cajun seasoned salmon, sliced avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato, served with chipotle ranch.
Emerson's Ale House
113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect
|Salmon SALAD
|$15.95
Grilled salmon, chopped bacon, candied walnuts, shaved parmesan, and dried cranberries with a side of raspberry vinaigrette.
|Salmon WRAP
|$15.95
Grilled salmon, chopped bacon, candied walnuts, shaved parmesan and dried cranberries tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette.