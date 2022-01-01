Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Mrs. P & Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Salmon Salad$13.99
Grilled BBQ salmon over fresh chilled lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, and fresh tortilla chips served with the dressing of your choice.
More about Mrs. P & Me
Item pic

 

Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria

1729 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Bruschetta$19.95
Bruschetta mixture and avocado slices, served with oven roasted potatoes
More about Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.75
Norwegain salmon grilled and placed on top of an English muffin, with cream cheese, sliced tomato, red onion, and poached eggs, creamy Hollandaise and capers.
Smoked Salmon Frittata$14.50
Spicy Salmon Tacos$14.50
Corn tortillas filled with Cajun seasoned salmon, sliced avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato, served with chipotle ranch.
More about Le Peep Cafe
Item pic

 

Emerson's Ale House

113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon SALAD$15.95
Grilled salmon, chopped bacon, candied walnuts, shaved parmesan, and dried cranberries with a side of raspberry vinaigrette.
Salmon WRAP$15.95
Grilled salmon, chopped bacon, candied walnuts, shaved parmesan and dried cranberries tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Emerson's Ale House

