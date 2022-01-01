Sliders in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve sliders
Station 34
34 S Main St, Mount Prospect
|Sliders
|$10.95
4 sliders. your choice of cheeseburger, BLT or bourbon sriracha pulled pork
Emerson’s Ale House
113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect
|Prime Rib Sliders
|$12.00
(Three per order) roasted garlic aioli, mozzarella, onion ring.
|Kids Sliders
|$7.00
2 Burger sliders with American cheese
|Bacon Burger Sliders
|$11.00
(Three per order) cheddar, bacon, house sauce, pickle.