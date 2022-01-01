Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Mount Prospect

Go
Mount Prospect restaurants
Toast

Mount Prospect restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Mrs. P & Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti w/sauce$6.99
Kids Spaghetti Buttered$6.99
More about Mrs. P & Me
Heffy’s Hot Dogs image

 

Heffy’s Hot Dogs

1520 N Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Dinner - Garlic Bread - 16 oz. Drink$7.59
More about Heffy’s Hot Dogs

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Prospect

Egg Sandwiches

French Fries

Chicken Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Black Bean Burgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Nachos

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Mount Prospect to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1337 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston