Tacos in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve tacos
Salsa Street
201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|crunchy Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
Golden brown crispy and crunchy butterfly shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and two slices of avocado.
|Huevos Ranchero Taco
|$5.50
Two light fried corn tortillas, chorizo, mixed cheese, one over easy egg, and topped with our fresh salsa roja.
|Two taco platter
|$11.99
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Le Peep Cafe
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect
|Spicy Salmon Tacos
|$14.50
Corn tortillas filled with Cajun seasoned salmon, sliced avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato, served with chipotle ranch.
Emerson's Ale House
113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect
|Cajun Fish Tacos
|$11.95
(Three) Cajun grilled cod tacos topped with cabbage, chipotle mayo and pico de gallo served with a
side of elote.
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
|$11.95
(Three) Hand-breaded chicken tenders, cheddar jack, blue cheese, ranch, cilantro, side of elote.