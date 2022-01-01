Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Mount Prospect

Go
Mount Prospect restaurants
Toast

Mount Prospect restaurants that serve tacos

Station 34 image

 

Station 34

34 S Main St, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Tacos$8.95
More about Station 34
Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street

201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
crunchy Shrimp Taco$5.50
Golden brown crispy and crunchy butterfly shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and two slices of avocado.
Huevos Ranchero Taco$5.50
Two light fried corn tortillas, chorizo, mixed cheese, one over easy egg, and topped with our fresh salsa roja.
Two taco platter$11.99
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
More about Salsa Street
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Tacos$14.50
Corn tortillas filled with Cajun seasoned salmon, sliced avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato, served with chipotle ranch.
More about Le Peep Cafe
Item pic

 

Emerson's Ale House

113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cajun Fish Tacos$11.95
(Three) Cajun grilled cod tacos topped with cabbage, chipotle mayo and pico de gallo served with a
side of elote.
Buffalo Chicken Tacos$11.95
(Three) Hand-breaded chicken tenders, cheddar jack, blue cheese, ranch, cilantro, side of elote.
More about Emerson's Ale House

