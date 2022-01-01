Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Mount Prospect

Go
Mount Prospect restaurants
Toast

Mount Prospect restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Station 34 image

 

Station 34

34 S Main St, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$15.00
More about Station 34
Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street - Randhurst

201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mama Gaby's Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup$3.50
Made with chicken, cheddar and chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, carrots, cilantro, spices in a vegetable broth and served with crispy corn tortillas strips.
More about Salsa Street - Randhurst

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Prospect

Ravioli

Caesar Salad

Avocado Toast

Rigatoni

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Salad Wrap

Fajitas

Map

More near Mount Prospect to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1445 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston