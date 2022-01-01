Waffles in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve waffles
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Chocolate Chip Waffle.
|$8.99
|Chocolate Chip Waffle (MD)
|$8.99
|Waffle French Toast.
|$9.99
House made waffles dipped in our French toast batter
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.49
Bacon infused waffle topped with crispy fried chicken, sausage gravy and two eggs served how you like them.
|Strawberry Nutella Waffle
|$9.49
Topped with nutella, fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
|Banana Foster Waffle
|$8.99
Topped with caramelized bananas, cinnamon and whipped cream.
Le Peep Cafe
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect
|Belgain Waffle Combo
|$12.50
A Belgain waffle served with two eggs and a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, served with Peasant Potatoes.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.50
Breaded chicken on top of a jalapeno cheddar waffle, drizzled with pecan honey with peasant potatoes.
|GF - Waffle
|$7.95