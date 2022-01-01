Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve waffles

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe image

 

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Waffle.$8.99
Chocolate Chip Waffle (MD)$8.99
Waffle French Toast.$9.99
House made waffles dipped in our French toast batter
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Item pic

 

Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$12.49
Bacon infused waffle topped with crispy fried chicken, sausage gravy and two eggs served how you like them.
Strawberry Nutella Waffle$9.49
Topped with nutella, fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
Banana Foster Waffle$8.99
Topped with caramelized bananas, cinnamon and whipped cream.
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgain Waffle Combo$12.50
A Belgain waffle served with two eggs and a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, served with Peasant Potatoes.
Chicken & Waffle$12.50
Breaded chicken on top of a jalapeno cheddar waffle, drizzled with pecan honey with peasant potatoes.
GF - Waffle$7.95
More about Le Peep Cafe
Item pic

 

Emerson's Ale House

113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken and Waffles$12.95
Crispy chicken tenders, waffle, bacon, honey butter, EMERSON’s spicy sauce with a side of maple syrup.
More about Emerson's Ale House

