Mount Shasta restaurants you'll love

Mount Shasta restaurants
  • Mount Shasta

Must-try Mount Shasta restaurants

Pipeline Craft Taps & Kitchen

320 N. Mount Shasta Blvd., Mount Shasta

Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken$14.00
1lb in-house brined, roasted, rice flour battered and fried. Choice of spicy thai or buffalo
Chicken Sandwedge$15.00
house seasoned fried chicken, bacon strips, romaine, tomato, blue cheese dressing and crumbles, topped with a balsamic glaze on a pub bun.
Classic$14.75
1/3 lb prather ranch beef, two pressed patties, grilled onions, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a pub bun
More about Pipeline Craft Taps & Kitchen
Mike & Tonys Restaurant

501 S Mt Shasta Blvd, Mount Shasta

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Mike & Tonys Restaurant
Crave

402 Chestnut St., Mount Shasta

More about Crave
