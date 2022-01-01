Mount Sinai restaurants you'll love

Go
Mount Sinai restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mount Sinai

Mount Sinai's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Scroll right

Must-try Mount Sinai restaurants

Taco Island image

 

Taco Island

5507 Nesconset Hwy Suite 16, Mount Sinai

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$3.99
Corn or Flour tortilla with crispy cod fillet, homemade slaw, mango salsa and tartar sauce.
Mexican Street Taco
Corn Tortilla with your choice of protein, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, salsa roja and lime on the side.
Chicken Burrito$10.99
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with grilled chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
More about Taco Island
Go Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Go Burger

271 Route 25A, Mt Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4035 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger Platter$11.00
crispy fried chicken fingers, served with fresh cut fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Large Fresh Cut French Fries$5.50
fresh cut in house daily, served with go sauce
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
super sweet, served with our maple dipping sauce
More about Go Burger
Senor Taco - Mount Sinai image

 

Senor Taco - Mount Sinai

1028 NY-25A, Mount Sinai

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Burrito
Rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Add 2oz Guacamole $2.20 / Add Roasted Corn $0.85 / Add Chiptole Sauce $0.85 / Add Whole Wheat Tortilla $1.00
Empanadas$8.60
(3 pcs) Ground beef, chicken, or buffalo chicken.
Taco Salad
(Spanish rice or quinoa mix), crisp flour tortilla shell filled with choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Salsa verde on the side. Add Guacamole $2.20
More about Senor Taco - Mount Sinai
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Island - Food truck

5507 Nesconset hwy suite 16, Mount sinai

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Taco Island - Food truck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Sinai

Street Tacos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Tacos

Map

More near Mount Sinai to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Sayville

No reviews yet

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston