Mount Sinai restaurants you'll love

Taco Island
5507 Nesconset Hwy Suite 16, Mount Sinai
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$3.99
Corn or Flour tortilla with crispy cod fillet, homemade slaw, mango salsa and tartar sauce.
|Mexican Street Taco
Corn Tortilla with your choice of protein, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, salsa roja and lime on the side.
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.99
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with grilled chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Go Burger
271 Route 25A, Mt Sinai
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger Platter
|$11.00
crispy fried chicken fingers, served with fresh cut fries and your choice of dipping sauce
|Large Fresh Cut French Fries
|$5.50
fresh cut in house daily, served with go sauce
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
super sweet, served with our maple dipping sauce
Senor Taco - Mount Sinai
1028 NY-25A, Mount Sinai
|Popular items
|Classic Burrito
Rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Add 2oz Guacamole $2.20 / Add Roasted Corn $0.85 / Add Chiptole Sauce $0.85 / Add Whole Wheat Tortilla $1.00
|Empanadas
|$8.60
(3 pcs) Ground beef, chicken, or buffalo chicken.
|Taco Salad
(Spanish rice or quinoa mix), crisp flour tortilla shell filled with choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Salsa verde on the side. Add Guacamole $2.20