Mount Sinai Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Mount Sinai
More about Taco Island
Taco Island
5507 Nesconset Hwy Suite 16, Mount Sinai
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$3.99
Corn or Flour tortilla with crispy cod fillet, homemade slaw, mango salsa and tartar sauce.
|Mexican Street Taco
Corn Tortilla with your choice of protein, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, salsa roja and lime on the side.
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.99
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with grilled chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
More about Senor Taco - Mount Sinai
Senor Taco - Mount Sinai
1028 NY-25A, Mount Sinai
|Popular items
|Empanadas
|$8.60
(3 pcs) Ground beef, chicken, or buffalo chicken.
|Classic Burrito
Rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Add 2oz Guacamole $2.20 / Add Roasted Corn $0.85 / Add Chiptole Sauce $0.85 / Add Whole Wheat Tortilla $1.00
|Small Quesadillas
Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.