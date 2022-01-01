Mount Sinai Mexican restaurants you'll love

Taco Island image

 

Taco Island

5507 Nesconset Hwy Suite 16, Mount Sinai

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$3.99
Corn or Flour tortilla with crispy cod fillet, homemade slaw, mango salsa and tartar sauce.
Mexican Street Taco
Corn Tortilla with your choice of protein, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, salsa roja and lime on the side.
Chicken Burrito$10.99
Flour or Whole Wheat tortilla with grilled chicken, rice, beans pico de gallo, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and avocado sauce.
Senor Taco - Mount Sinai image

 

Senor Taco - Mount Sinai

1028 NY-25A, Mount Sinai

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas$8.60
(3 pcs) Ground beef, chicken, or buffalo chicken.
Classic Burrito
Rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Add 2oz Guacamole $2.20 / Add Roasted Corn $0.85 / Add Chiptole Sauce $0.85 / Add Whole Wheat Tortilla $1.00
Small Quesadillas
Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Island - Food truck

5507 Nesconset hwy suite 16, Mount sinai

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Sinai

Street Tacos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Tacos

