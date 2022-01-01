Chimichangas in Mount Sinai
Mount Sinai restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Taco Island
Taco Island
5507 Nesconset Hwy Suite 16, Mount Sinai
|Ground Beef Chimichanga
|$11.99
Fried Burrito filled with ground beef, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
|Carnitas Chimichanga
|$12.99
Fried Burrito filled with pulled pork, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
|Shrimp Chimichanga
|$13.99
Fried Burrito filled with grilled shrimp, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema.