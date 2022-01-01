Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Mount Sinai

Mount Sinai restaurants
Mount Sinai restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

 

Taco Island

5507 Nesconset Hwy Suite 16, Mount Sinai

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ground Beef Chimichanga$11.99
Fried Burrito filled with ground beef, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
Carnitas Chimichanga$12.99
Fried Burrito filled with pulled pork, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema served with side of rice and beans.
Shrimp Chimichanga$13.99
Fried Burrito filled with grilled shrimp, rice, beans, onion, corn, cilantro, cheese, chipotle crema.
Senor Taco - Mount Sinai image

 

Senor Taco - Mount Sinai

1028 NY-25A, Mount Sinai

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichangas
Deep fried flour tortilla (2) filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Add Cheese melted on top $2.35
