Grilled chicken in Mount Sinai

Taco Island
5507 Nesconset Hwy Suite 16, Mount Sinai
|Mexican Torta Pollo Asada (Grilled Chicken)
|$14.99
Mexican sandwich topped with carne asada or pollo asada, bean, mozzarella cheese, avocado slice, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeño, queso cotija, chipotle crema & poblano crema. Serve with Gourmet Fries on the side.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Go Burger - Mt Sinai
271 Route 25A, Mt Sinai
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
grilled chicken sandwich, build it your way using any of our cheese, add-ons, toppings & condiments!
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
flour tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese & grilled chicken, served with sour cream and salsa