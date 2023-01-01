Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Mount Sinai

Mount Sinai restaurants
Mount Sinai restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Taco Island

5507 Nesconset Hwy Suite 16, Mount Sinai

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Torta Pollo Asada (Grilled Chicken)$14.99
Mexican sandwich topped with carne asada or pollo asada, bean, mozzarella cheese, avocado slice, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeño, queso cotija, chipotle crema & poblano crema. Serve with Gourmet Fries on the side.
More about Taco Island
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Go Burger - Mt Sinai

271 Route 25A, Mt Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4035 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.00
grilled chicken sandwich, build it your way using any of our cheese, add-ons, toppings & condiments!
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
flour tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese & grilled chicken, served with sour cream and salsa
More about Go Burger - Mt Sinai

