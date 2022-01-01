Tacos in Mount Sinai

Mount Sinai restaurants that serve tacos

Fish Tacos image

 

Taco Island

5507 Nesconset Hwy Suite 16, Mount Sinai

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$3.99
Corn or Flour tortilla with crispy cod fillet, homemade slaw, mango salsa and tartar sauce.
Mexican Street Taco
Corn Tortilla with your choice of protein, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, salsa roja and lime on the side.
Crunch Taco
Hard Shell taco wrapped in flour tortilla with your choice of your protein, lettuce, tomato, cheese, queso and salsa verde
More about Taco Island
Senor Taco - Mount Sinai image

 

Senor Taco - Mount Sinai

1028 NY-25A, Mount Sinai

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Street Taco$3.85
Steak Taco$4.70
Steak Street Taco$4.50
More about Senor Taco - Mount Sinai

