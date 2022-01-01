Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tostadas in
Mount Sinai
/
Mount Sinai
/
Tostadas
Mount Sinai restaurants that serve tostadas
Taco Island
5507 Nesconset Hwy Suite 16, Mount Sinai
No reviews yet
Tostada De Ground Beef
$4.99
Tostada De Steak
$5.99
Tostada De Shrimp
$5.99
More about Taco Island
Senor Taco - Mount Sinai
1028 NY-25A, Mount Sinai
No reviews yet
No Meat Tostada
$7.98
Beef Tostada
$8.21
Tostadas GF
More about Senor Taco - Mount Sinai
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Sinai
Shrimp Tacos
Chili
Taco Salad
Fajitas
Nachos
Quesadillas
Chicken Tenders
Steak Quesadillas
More near Mount Sinai to explore
Patchogue
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Stony Brook
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Port Jefferson
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Brentwood
No reviews yet
Selden
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Commack
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1608 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(335 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston