Chicken wraps in
Mount Vernon
/
Mount Vernon
/
Chicken Wraps
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Half Moon Saloon
231 W 2nd St, Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Ranch Bacon Wrap
$9.00
More about Half Moon Saloon
Zaps Tavern
3725 Saint Phillips Rd S, Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Chicken Wrap
$7.99
More about Zaps Tavern
More near Mount Vernon to explore
Evansville
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Paducah
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Henderson
Avg 4.9
(5 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
Avg 3.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Evansville
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Paducah
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston