Chili in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon restaurants
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve chili

Half Moon Saloon image

 

Half Moon Saloon

231 W 2nd St, Mount Vernon

Chili and Grilled Cheese$6.99
Chili$4.99
More about Half Moon Saloon
Main pic

 

Your Way Cafe

111 E Water St Ste 1000, Mount Vernon

Mike's Chili Cup$5.99
Hearty, Meaty, Spicy with Beans
Mike's Chili Bowl$7.99
Hearty, Meaty, Spicy with Beans
More about Your Way Cafe

