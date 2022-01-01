Waffles in Mount Vernon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon
/
Mount Vernon
/
Waffles
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve waffles
Half Moon Saloon
231 W 2nd St, Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Waffle Fries
$3.00
More about Half Moon Saloon
Your Way Cafe
111 E Water St Ste 1000, Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Kids Waffle
$5.49
choice of meat
Your Way Waffle
$4.99
State fair style, maple syrup, whipped butter
Waffle Sandwich
$11.99
2 waffles with your choice of fruit in the middle
More about Your Way Cafe
Owensboro
