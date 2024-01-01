Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Skirt steaks in
Mount Vernon
/
Mount Vernon
/
Skirt Steaks
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve skirt steaks
Real Brazilian BBQ
145 Gramatan Ave, Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Skirt steak platter
$0.00
Skirt steak, served with yellow rice, pinto beans, and mixed vegetables.
More about Real Brazilian BBQ
THE BAYOU RESTAURANT
580 Gramatan Ave, Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Skirt Steak Salad
$27.00
More about THE BAYOU RESTAURANT
