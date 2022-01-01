Mount Vernon restaurants you'll love
Stein Brewing Company
109 South Main Street, Mount Vernon
Popular items
|The Joint Tenders
|$9.99
Three large hand breaded Gerber farms chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Served with celery &choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
** Grilled tender option available. **
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Breast sandwich
|$13.99
SBC spicy buffalo chicken sandwich! Large thick chicken breast fried and dipped in our special buffalo sauce then topped with lettuce, pickles and drizzled with ranch. Grilled Chicken can be substituted.
|SBC Pretzel
|$11.99
Our Giant Pretzel fried to perfection and served with choice of SBC Beer Cheese, Spicy Mustard or Pimento Cheese. Take the pretzel to the extreme with upgrading to SBC Style (Beer Cheese, Bacon and Scallions on it).
Southside Diner
620 S Main St, Mt Vernon
Popular items
|Kids Chicken Strips*
|$4.99
|Sirloin Tips*
|$9.49
|Southside Burger*
|$8.99
Carpalleys
110 Mount Vernon Avenue, Mount Vernon
Popular items
|Large Cheese
|$10.95
All Cheese
|Buffalo Chicken
|$7.95
A white tortilla with chicken breast strips, buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.
|Personal Cheese Pizza
|$6.95
Mazza's
11587 Upper Gilchrist Rd., Mount Vernon
Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$12.19
Cup & char pepperoni
|Little Italy
|$18.99
Chicken Parmesan, Fettuccine Alfredo, Manicotti
|1/2 Fettuccine Alfredo
|$8.79
Garlic, parmesan cream sauce