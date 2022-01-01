Mount Vernon restaurants you'll love

Mount Vernon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Mount Vernon restaurants

Stein Brewing Company image

 

Stein Brewing Company

109 South Main Street, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Joint Tenders$9.99
Three large hand breaded Gerber farms chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Served with celery &choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
** Grilled tender option available. **
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Breast sandwich$13.99
SBC spicy buffalo chicken sandwich! Large thick chicken breast fried and dipped in our special buffalo sauce then topped with lettuce, pickles and drizzled with ranch. Grilled Chicken can be substituted.
SBC Pretzel$11.99
Our Giant Pretzel fried to perfection and served with choice of SBC Beer Cheese, Spicy Mustard or Pimento Cheese. Take the pretzel to the extreme with upgrading to SBC Style (Beer Cheese, Bacon and Scallions on it).
Southside Diner image

 

Southside Diner

620 S Main St, Mt Vernon

Avg 4.6 (395 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Strips*$4.99
Sirloin Tips*$9.49
Southside Burger*$8.99
Carpalleys image

 

Carpalleys

110 Mount Vernon Avenue, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Cheese$10.95
All Cheese
Buffalo Chicken$7.95
A white tortilla with chicken breast strips, buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Personal Cheese Pizza$6.95
Mazza's image

 

Mazza's

11587 Upper Gilchrist Rd., Mount Vernon

Avg 4 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$12.19
Cup & char pepperoni
Little Italy$18.99
Chicken Parmesan, Fettuccine Alfredo, Manicotti
1/2 Fettuccine Alfredo$8.79
Garlic, parmesan cream sauce
Fiesta Sol image

 

Fiesta Sol

997 E Coshocton Ave, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Fiesta Mexicana

308 W High St, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Vernon

Garlic Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

Spaghetti

More near Mount Vernon to explore

Newark

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
