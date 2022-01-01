Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon restaurants
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Stein Brewing Company Food Truck

10 West Vine Street, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Pulled Chicken with buffalo sauce and blue cheese. With choice of one side fries or tots.
More about Stein Brewing Company Food Truck
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Breast sandwich image

 

Stein Brewing Company

109 South Main Street, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Breast sandwich$16.99
SBC spicy buffalo chicken sandwich! Large thick chicken breast fried and dipped in our special buffalo sauce then topped with lettuce, pickles and drizzled with ranch. Grilled Chicken can be substituted.
More about Stein Brewing Company

