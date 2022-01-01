Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Stein Brewing Company Food Truck
Stein Brewing Company Food Truck
10 West Vine Street, Mount Vernon
|Smoked Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Pulled Chicken with buffalo sauce and blue cheese. With choice of one side fries or tots.
More about Stein Brewing Company
Stein Brewing Company
109 South Main Street, Mount Vernon
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Breast sandwich
|$16.99
SBC spicy buffalo chicken sandwich! Large thick chicken breast fried and dipped in our special buffalo sauce then topped with lettuce, pickles and drizzled with ranch. Grilled Chicken can be substituted.