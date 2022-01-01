Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon restaurants
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Stein Brewing Company

109 South Main Street, Mount Vernon

BBQ Bacon Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.99
Grilled 6 ounce Chicken breast, smothered in BBQ, topped with bacon & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of toppings and piled onto a Pretzel bun with choice of side.
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Breast sandwich$16.99
SBC spicy buffalo chicken sandwich! Large thick chicken breast fried and dipped in our special buffalo sauce then topped with lettuce, pickles and drizzled with ranch. Grilled Chicken can be substituted.
Whisky BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich$16.99
House Breaded Large 6 oz Gerber Farms chicken breast fried golden and tossed in our house made whisky BBQ sauce. It's served on a brioche bun topped with choice of cheese along with bacon, beer battered jalapenos and onions. Served with choice of side.
North Main Cafe

108 North Main Street, Mount Vernon

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, avocado, tomato, arugula, smoked gouda, mayo
