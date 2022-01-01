Chicken sandwiches in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Stein Brewing Company
Stein Brewing Company
109 South Main Street, Mount Vernon
|BBQ Bacon Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$16.99
Grilled 6 ounce Chicken breast, smothered in BBQ, topped with bacon & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of toppings and piled onto a Pretzel bun with choice of side.
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Breast sandwich
|$16.99
SBC spicy buffalo chicken sandwich! Large thick chicken breast fried and dipped in our special buffalo sauce then topped with lettuce, pickles and drizzled with ranch. Grilled Chicken can be substituted.
|Whisky BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
House Breaded Large 6 oz Gerber Farms chicken breast fried golden and tossed in our house made whisky BBQ sauce. It's served on a brioche bun topped with choice of cheese along with bacon, beer battered jalapenos and onions. Served with choice of side.