Spaghetti in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon restaurants that serve spaghetti
Southside Diner
620 S Main St, Mt Vernon
Avg 4.6
(395 reviews)
Spaghetti No Meat*
$8.49
More about Southside Diner
Mazza's
11587 Upper Gilchrist Rd., Mount Vernon
Avg 4
(49 reviews)
Little Italy
$18.99
Chicken Parmesan, Fettuccine Alfredo, Manicotti
Pepperoni
$12.19
Cup & char pepperoni
Chicken Parmesan
$17.29
Hand breaded, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan with choice of spaghetti marinara or fettuccine alfredo
More about Mazza's
