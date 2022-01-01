Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon restaurants
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve taco salad

Stein Brewing Company

109 South Main Street, Mount Vernon

Chorizo Taco Salad$14.49
Chopped iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted corn, cheddar cheese & spicy chorizo topped with with salsa. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
More about Stein Brewing Company
North Main Cafe

108 North Main Street, Mount Vernon

Half Taco Salad$8.50
lettuce, tomato, taco meat, cheese, onions, black olives, nacho chips, homemade french dressing
Full Taco Salad$10.00
lettuce, tomato, taco meat, cheese, onions, black olives, nacho chips, homemade french dressing
More about North Main Cafe
Satiated ltd

311 S Main St., Mount Vernon

Build Your Own (BOWL, TACOS, RICE, SALAD) GF - V choices$3.00
More about Satiated ltd

