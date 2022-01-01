Tacos in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve tacos
Stein Brewing Company
109 South Main Street, Mount Vernon
|Chorizo Taco Salad
|$14.49
Chopped iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted corn, cheddar cheese & spicy chorizo topped with with salsa. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
North Main Cafe
108 North Main Street, Mount Vernon
|Half Taco Salad
|$8.50
lettuce, tomato, taco meat, cheese, onions, black olives, nacho chips, homemade french dressing
|Full Taco Salad
|$10.00
lettuce, tomato, taco meat, cheese, onions, black olives, nacho chips, homemade french dressing
Satiated ltd
311 S Main St., Mount Vernon
|Build Your Own 3 Hard or Soft Shell Tacos (GF-V Shells)
|$3.00
Choose NONE when applicable or your order will not complete!
|Build Your Own Taco(s) Soft or Hard Shell (GF-V Shells)
|$1.00
|Build Your Own (BOWL, TACOS, RICE, SALAD) GF - V choices
|$3.00