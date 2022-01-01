Mount Vernon restaurants you'll love

Mount Vernon restaurants
Toast
  • Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Steakhouses
Must-try Mount Vernon restaurants

The Chophouse on Bankhead image

 

The Chophouse on Bankhead

102 E Main St., Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Prime Filet$49.00
Baked potato & vegetable of the day.
Pan Seared Scallops$15.00
Three large scallops, chipotle pomegranate sauce
House Salad
Spring mix, grape tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, tossed in a champagne vinaigrette & topped with crispy croutons
More about The Chophouse on Bankhead
Restaurant banner

 

The Cove at Lake Cypress Springs

4445 N FM 2723, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Cove at Lake Cypress Springs
Restaurant banner

 

Sally's City Cafe

104 East Main St, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sally's City Cafe
