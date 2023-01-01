Bacon cheeseburgers in Mount Vernon
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon
|BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$17.99
Grilled hamburger topped with garlic BBQ, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, lite mayo and red onion.
|Blackened Bleu Bacon Burger
|$17.99
Grilled blackened hamburger patty topped with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with all the fixings - lettuce, tomato, lite mayo and red onion
More about Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD
Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD
13724 LaConner Whitney RD, Mount Vernon
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$15.99
Angus beef, Applewood smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onions. Includes fries. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.