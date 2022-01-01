Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon restaurants
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve cake

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon

121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon

Blueberry Cakes$15.49
Two of our special hearty griddlecakes filled with blueberries. Served with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Carrot Cake$8.99
Gluten free cake flour, shredded carrots, raisins, coconut, pineapple, walnuts, topped with cream cheese frosting.
K/Grandma Cake$7.99
One large pancake served with two strips of bacon
Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

13724 LaConner Whitney RD, Mount Vernon

Slice Carrot Cake$8.99
Map

