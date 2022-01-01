Cake in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve cake
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon
|Blueberry Cakes
|$15.49
Two of our special hearty griddlecakes filled with blueberries. Served with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
|Carrot Cake
|$8.99
Gluten free cake flour, shredded carrots, raisins, coconut, pineapple, walnuts, topped with cream cheese frosting.
|K/Grandma Cake
|$7.99
One large pancake served with two strips of bacon