Chicken salad in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon
|Sesame Chicken Salad
|$17.99
Our crisp mixed greens tossed with tender chunks of grilled chicken breast, crispy wontons, toasted sesame seeds, shredded carrots, green onions, julienned peppers, mandarin oranges, red cabbage and almonds. Served with our sesame ginger dressing.
|BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad
|$17.99
Garlic barbecue sauce, grilled chicken breast, crisp mixed greens, black beans sweet corn mix, crispy corn tortilla strips, pepper jack cheese, diced tomaotes and red onion. Served with our herbed ranch dressing.
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$18.99
Sauteed chicken breast, onions, garlic and roasted red peppers atop a generous mound of our crips mixed greens, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, black olives, homemade salsa, sour cream and avocado.