Chicken salad in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon restaurants
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve chicken salad

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon

121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Chicken Salad$17.99
Our crisp mixed greens tossed with tender chunks of grilled chicken breast, crispy wontons, toasted sesame seeds, shredded carrots, green onions, julienned peppers, mandarin oranges, red cabbage and almonds. Served with our sesame ginger dressing.
BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad$17.99
Garlic barbecue sauce, grilled chicken breast, crisp mixed greens, black beans sweet corn mix, crispy corn tortilla strips, pepper jack cheese, diced tomaotes and red onion. Served with our herbed ranch dressing.
Chicken Fajita Salad$18.99
Sauteed chicken breast, onions, garlic and roasted red peppers atop a generous mound of our crips mixed greens, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, black olives, homemade salsa, sour cream and avocado.
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
Item pic

 

Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

13724 LaConner Whitney RD, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$17.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine-kale blend, housemade croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
More about Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

Map

Map

