Cinnamon rolls in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$13.99
Yum, yum, yum! What could be better than our famous cinnamon rolls made into melt in your mouth French toast? Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$13.99
Yum, yum, yum! What could be better than our famous cinnamon rolls made into melt in your mouth French toast? Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$0.00
Our made from scratch cinnamon roll dough spread with butter, cinnamon and sugar, rolled, cut, & baked.