Cinnamon rolls in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon restaurants
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon

121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$13.99
Yum, yum, yum! What could be better than our famous cinnamon rolls made into melt in your mouth French toast? Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$13.99
Yum, yum, yum! What could be better than our famous cinnamon rolls made into melt in your mouth French toast? Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
Cinnamon Rolls$0.00
Our made from scratch cinnamon roll dough spread with butter, cinnamon and sugar, rolled, cut, & baked.
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
Consumer pic

 

Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

13724 LaConner Whitney RD, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cat's Head Cinnamon Roll$6.99
More about Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

