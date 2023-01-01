Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon restaurants
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve fish and chips

Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

13724 LaConner Whitney RD, Mount Vernon

3 PC Fish and Chips$17.99
Lightly breaded, and fried fresh snow-white cod . Served with fries and our house-made tartar. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.
4 PC Fish and Chips$20.59
Lightly breaded, and fried fresh snow-white cod . Served with fries and our house-made tartar. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.
2 PC Fish and Chips$15.59
Lightly breaded, and fried fresh snow-white cod . Served with fries and our house-made tartar. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.
Burgermaster - Mount Vernon

2030 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon

2 Piece Fish & Chips$13.50
2 pieces of hand-breaded wild-caught Alaskan Cod, fried golden and served with house-made coleslaw and a wedge of lemon
3 Piece Fish & Chips$18.50
