Pies in Mount Vernon

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon

121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grandma's Turkey Pot Pie$13.99
Tender chunks of turkey, fresh carrots, mushrooms, potatoes and peas in a rich country herb gravy, topped with our own pastry crust. Served with soup or salad.
Just Pot PIe$13.49
Tender chunks of turkey, fresh carrots, mushrooms, potatoes and peas in a rich country herb gravy, topped with our own pastry crust
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

13724 LaConner Whitney RD, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$18.99
Ground lamb, carrots, parsnips, peas, corn, celery, and onions in a brown gravy base topped with colcannon potatoes and Dubliner cheese
More about Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

