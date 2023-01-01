Pies in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve pies
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon
|Grandma's Turkey Pot Pie
|$13.99
Tender chunks of turkey, fresh carrots, mushrooms, potatoes and peas in a rich country herb gravy, topped with our own pastry crust. Served with soup or salad.
|Just Pot PIe
|$13.49
Tender chunks of turkey, fresh carrots, mushrooms, potatoes and peas in a rich country herb gravy, topped with our own pastry crust
More about Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD
Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD
13724 LaConner Whitney RD, Mount Vernon
|Shepherd's Pie
|$18.99
Ground lamb, carrots, parsnips, peas, corn, celery, and onions in a brown gravy base topped with colcannon potatoes and Dubliner cheese