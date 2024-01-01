Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mount Washington restaurants you'll love

Go
Mount Washington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mount Washington

Mount Washington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Mount Washington restaurants

Derby City Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co. - Mount Washington

587 N Bardstown Rd, Mt. Washington

Avg 4.4 (519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large The Champ It's Loaded$24.95
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.
Large The Runner Up Meat Lovers$24.95
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, salami, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese.
Extra-Large Create Your Own$12.99
16" thin crust pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
More about Derby City Pizza Co. - Mount Washington
Milano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Milano Italian Restaurant- Mt Washington

435 North Bardstown Road, Mount Washington

Avg 4.5 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Italian Style Cheese Bread$6.99
Side House Salad$5.99
Spumoni$6.49
More about Milano Italian Restaurant- Mt Washington
Consumer pic

 

Hometown Pizza - Mt.Washington-013

11155 Highway 44 East, Mount Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Hometown Pizza - Mt.Washington-013

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Washington

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Italian Subs

Meatball Subs

Cheese Pizza

Lasagna

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Mount Washington to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (401 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (401 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (911 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston