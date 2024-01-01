Lasagna in Mount Washington
Mount Washington restaurants that serve lasagna
Hometown Pizza - Mt.Washington-013
11155 Highway 44 East, Mount Washington
|Lasagna
|$10.99
Layers of pasta with ground beef, a special three cheese blend & our own signature pasta sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co. - Mount Washington
587 N Bardstown Rd, Mt. Washington
|Lasagna
|$11.99
Layers of sausage, beef, onions, cottage cheese, Romano cheese, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread