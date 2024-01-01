Spaghetti in Mount Washington
Hometown Pizza - Mt.Washington-013
11155 Highway 44 East, Mount Washington
|Veggie Baked Spaghetti
|$8.99
Spaghetti mixed with mushrooms, black olives, ham, green peppers, & onions, smothered in hearty marinara sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese, then baked to a golden brown.
|Joe's Baked Spaghetti
|$10.99
Spaghetti mixed with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, pork topping, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
|Kid's Marinara Spaghetti
|$5.99
More about Derby City Pizza Co. - Mount Washington
Derby City Pizza Co. - Mount Washington
587 N Bardstown Rd, Mt. Washington
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$11.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
|Kids Spaghetti W/Meatball
|$6.49
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
|Spaghetti w/ Sauce
|$9.99
spaghetti topped with our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread