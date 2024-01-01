Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Mount Washington

Go
Mount Washington restaurants
Toast

Mount Washington restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Hometown Pizza - Mt.Washington-013

11155 Highway 44 East, Mount Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Baked Spaghetti$8.99
Spaghetti mixed with mushrooms, black olives, ham, green peppers, & onions, smothered in hearty marinara sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese, then baked to a golden brown.
Joe's Baked Spaghetti$10.99
Spaghetti mixed with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, pork topping, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
Kid's Marinara Spaghetti$5.99
More about Hometown Pizza - Mt.Washington-013
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co. - Mount Washington

587 N Bardstown Rd, Mt. Washington

Avg 4.4 (519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$11.99
spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
Kids Spaghetti W/Meatball$6.49
spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread
Spaghetti w/ Sauce$9.99
spaghetti topped with our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread
More about Derby City Pizza Co. - Mount Washington
Milano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Milano Italian Restaurant- Mt Washington

435 North Bardstown Road, Mount Washington

Avg 4.5 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti$8.99
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs$8.99
Baked Spaghetti$9.99
More about Milano Italian Restaurant- Mt Washington

