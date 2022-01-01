Mountain Pizza & Taproom
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
571 Reviews
30483 US-160
South Fork, CO 81154
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
30483 US-160, South Fork CO 81154
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Tiny Timbers Coffee Bistro
Be the Light ~ Matthew 5:14-16
Arp's
Come in and enjoy!
The Creede Hotel and Restaruant
Come in and enjoy!