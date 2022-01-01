Go
Mountain Pizza & Taproom

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

30483 US-160

South Fork, CO 81154

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Mountain Dan$19.00
Fresh House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago, Gosar Pork Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Mushrooms & Roasted Garlic
Meat Lovers
House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Gosar Sausage, Canadian Bacon
Side Ranch$0.50
Signature House made Ranch
Spinach Salad$10.00
Fresh Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onions, Banana Peppers & Feta Cheese
Wolf Creek Pass$16.00
Hand Crafted (no nut) Pesto, Mozzarella, Asiago, Roasted & Fresh Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Spinach & Artichoke Hearts
Add Chicken +2
Create Own Calzone$11.00
Build your own Calzone With any 3 Toppings
Classic Pepperoni$13.00
House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, & Pepperoni
House Salad$8.00
Romaine, Tomato, Carrot, Red Onion, and Cucumbers. With Your Choice of Dressing Served On The Side.
Garlic Knots$4.00
Garlic bread knots
served with house made Marinara
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

30483 US-160, South Fork CO 81154

