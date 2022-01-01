Mountain Top restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mountain Top restaurants

NexDine image

 

NexDine

125 Crestwood Road, Mountain Top

Takeout
Popular items
DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
ROASTED TURKEY BLT$6.99
House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

125 Crestwood Road, Mountain Top

Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Patty
Griddled sausage patty
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Tuna Melt$6.00
Lightly toasted, choice of bread and cheese
Banner pic

 

Mountaintop Pub & Eatery

371 S. Mountain Blvd, Mountain Top

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
