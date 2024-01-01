Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mountain Top

Mountain Top restaurants
Mountain Top restaurants that serve chicken salad

La Napoli - 427 South Mountain BLV

427 South Mountain BLV, Mountain Top

Crispy BLT Chicken Salad$13.25
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, carrots, hot and sweet peppers, topped with fried chicken, bacon, and sprinkling mozzarella cheese
Brass Buckle Modern Mexican Restaurant

27 S Main street, Mountain Top

Grilled Chicken and Avocado Salad$17.99
Grilled chicken and fresh avocado top of lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, black beans, cheese, tossed in our full-flavored avocado ranch dressing garnished with jalapeño pickled hardboiled egg
