Chicken wraps in Mountain Top

Go
Mountain Top restaurants
Toast

Mountain Top restaurants that serve chicken wraps

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

NexDine

125 Crestwood Road, Mountain Top

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine

Browse other tasty dishes in Mountain Top

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Cookies

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Turkey Burgers

Home Fries

Map

More near Mountain Top to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston