Fajitas in Mountain Top
Mountain Top restaurants that serve fajitas
La Napoli - 427 South Mountain BLV
427 South Mountain BLV, Mountain Top
|Chx Fajita Wrap
|$10.25
Grilled Chicken, peppers, onions and tomatoes, cheese combined with fajita sauce.
Brass Buckle Modern Mexican Restaurant
27 S Main street, Mountain Top
|Grilled Steak Fajita
|$19.99
Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)
|Extreme Fajita
|$20.99
Extreme: all proteins. Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)
|Fajita Salad
|$17.99
Crips flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, olives, scallions, cheese, sauteed onions, bell peppers, topped with guacamole and sour cream