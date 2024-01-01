Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Mountain Top

Mountain Top restaurants
Mountain Top restaurants that serve fajitas

Main pic

 

La Napoli - 427 South Mountain BLV

427 South Mountain BLV, Mountain Top

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chx Fajita Wrap$10.25
Grilled Chicken, peppers, onions and tomatoes, cheese combined with fajita sauce.
Item pic

 

Brass Buckle Modern Mexican Restaurant

27 S Main street, Mountain Top

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Steak Fajita$19.99
Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)
Extreme Fajita$20.99
Extreme: all proteins. Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)
Fajita Salad$17.99
Crips flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, olives, scallions, cheese, sauteed onions, bell peppers, topped with guacamole and sour cream
