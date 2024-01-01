Grilled chicken in Mountain Top
La Napoli - 427 South Mountain BLV
427 South Mountain BLV, Mountain Top
|Tossed Salad with Grilled or Fried Chicken
|$12.75
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, carrots, and hot and sweet peppers
|Caesar Salad with Grilled or Fried Chicken
|$12.75
Romaine lettuce and croutons with a sprinkling of Romano Parmesan cheese
Brass Buckle Modern Mexican Restaurant
27 S Main street, Mountain Top
|Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
|$16.99
Two flour tortillas filled with rice, cheese, and meat, then fried, laid on top of enchilada sauce then garnished with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
|Grilled Chicken and Avocado Salad
|$17.99
Grilled chicken and fresh avocado top of lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, black beans, cheese, tossed in our full-flavored avocado ranch dressing garnished with jalapeño pickled hardboiled egg
|Grilled Chicken Fajita
|$19.99
Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)