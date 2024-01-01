Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Mountain Top

Mountain Top restaurants
Mountain Top restaurants that serve grilled chicken

La Napoli - 427 South Mountain BLV

427 South Mountain BLV, Mountain Top

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tossed Salad with Grilled or Fried Chicken$12.75
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, carrots, and hot and sweet peppers
Caesar Salad with Grilled or Fried Chicken$12.75
Romaine lettuce and croutons with a sprinkling of Romano Parmesan cheese
More about La Napoli - 427 South Mountain BLV
Brass Buckle Modern Mexican Restaurant

27 S Main street, Mountain Top

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga$16.99
Two flour tortillas filled with rice, cheese, and meat, then fried, laid on top of enchilada sauce then garnished with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Grilled Chicken and Avocado Salad$17.99
Grilled chicken and fresh avocado top of lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, black beans, cheese, tossed in our full-flavored avocado ranch dressing garnished with jalapeño pickled hardboiled egg
Grilled Chicken Fajita$19.99
Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)
More about Brass Buckle Modern Mexican Restaurant

